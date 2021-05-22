KARACHI: A man and a woman sustained bullet wounds after a security guard opened fire in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in DHA Phase V after a heated argument erupted between a motorcyclist and people in a vehicle.

After a heated argument and scuffle, the guard accompanying the vehicle opened fire on the motorcyclist, the police said while narrating the entire episode adding that the bullets hit the man and a passer-by woman.

The police while acting on the incident arrested the security guard who opened fire and registered a case against him and others. The weapon used in the incident and a vehicle was also taken into possession by the police.

In a separate incident recently, CCTV footage showed an armed man torturing a private security guard in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar after he allegedly stopped children to play near the road.

In the footage, an outrageous man was seen walking towards the security guard and immediately attacking him.

Later, he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him, however, another man on the scene came in and tried to stop him from doing so. The armed man and guard were seen pushing each other while the influential kept beating the pistol butt over being resisted by the security guard.

The security guard sustained head injuries in the fight.

The security man claimed that he had stopped children to avoid playing on the road. He complained about facing non-cooperation from the police officials to register a case against the influential person.

