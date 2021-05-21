Security guard tortured in Karachi for stopping children from playing on the road

KARACHI: The CCTV footage showed an armed man torturing a private security guard in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar after he allegedly stopped children to play near the road, ARY News reported on Friday.

A security guard has paid a hefty price for stopping the son of an influential person who was playing near the road. In the footage, an outrageous man was seen walking towards the security guard and immediately attacked the security guard.

Later, he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him, however, another man on the scene came in and tried to stop him from doing so. The armed man and security guard were seen pushing each other while the influential kept beating the pistol butt over being resisted by the security guard.

The security guard sustained head injuries in the fight.

Read: Influential man ‘abducts’ three members of family over pursuing murder case

The security guard claimed that he had stopped children to avoid playing on the road. He complained about facing non-cooperation from the police officials to register a case against the influential person. He demanded the authorities take action against the armed man.

Earlier in March, the son of a senator along with his armed guards had tortured a hotel owner and issued threats in the city’s posh area of Defence.

In a video available with ARY News, the boy along with his guards in a private dress can be seen torturing the hotel owner and the staff over a disagreement. Later harassed a woman sitting at the coffee shop in DHA.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The influential had been identified as Amir Muhammad Husni, son of Senator Amir Muhammad Husni.

According to the eyewitnesses, the vehicles in which Husni along with guards reached were having no number plates on them. It is to be noted that the Sindh government has banned the movement of armed guards in private dress, but the orders are not being enforced.

Comments

comments