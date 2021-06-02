KARACHI: At least nine people sustained bullet wounds after a security guard allegedly opened fire during the shooting of a drama in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood of the city, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at a house in the Khayaban-e-Shujaat area of the DHA, where shooting for a drama serial was ongoing. “Nine people sustained injuries during the incident,” they said adding that those wounded have been moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

The police further said that the security guard involved in the incident has been arrested.

The injured have so far been identified as Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Akber, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Shehzad, Awais, Farhan and Shahzad.

Sharing the health condition of the injured, the head of the JPMC Emergency department, Dr Seemin Jamali confirmed bullet wounds to the nine people but said that they are out of danger. “The victims sustained wounds on their face and arms,” she said.

Detailing how the entire episode unfolded, SSP South Zubair Nazir said that a production team hired a residence in DHA for shooting purpose and the incident occurred during the lunch break.

“The team was having their lunch during a break when the security guard intervened and tried to stop them from eating within the residence’s premises,” he said adding that upon refusal from the team members, the guard got infuriated and opened fire while directing his weapon towards the ground.

The SSP South said that bullets after hitting the ground wounded the members of a production team involved in shooting a drama. “The security guard has been arrested and is being investigated,” the district South police official said.

