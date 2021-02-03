Security on high-alert in Karachi after threat of terror attack

ISLAMABAD: Security put on high-alert in Karachi in view of possible terrorist attack following a threat alert issued by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) warned that a vehicle has been prepared to carry out an attack against an unspecified or high-profile building in Karachi in near future.

According to the information collected by security agencies, foreign agencies have planned to carry out a terrorist attack in Karachi and prepared a vehicle in the suburbs of the metropolis.

The institution conveyed the threat alert to the concerned authorities.

Earlier on January 6, NACTA had issued a threat alert for Karachi, warning that terrorists-backed by foreign agencies have planned to attack key installations.

The handout issued by the NACTA had read that that key government buildings or installations could be targeted in the attack by foreign-backed terror elements. “The preparation for an attack in Karachi has been completed,” it stated.

