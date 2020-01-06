WATCH: Video captures security official beating up minor school boy

A deputy sheriff and a school resource officer was caught on camera badly thrashing a school boy, who is only identified as under 12-year-old, in North Carolina state of the United States.



The video taken at Vance County Middle School and obtained by local news outlets shows the sheriff’s deputy walking alongside the child, before he suddenly lifts the boy up and throws him to the ground.

The deputy then grabs the boy’s limp body off the floor and throws him down again before pulling the child back onto his feet and dragging him down the hall towards the camera by his shirt .

The school reported the incident to central office on Thursday, and then the sheriff was brought in.

Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said he asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to probe the situation at the school.

“I was stunned and shocked because I have eight grandchildren, four between the ages of 8 and 13,” Sheriff Curtis Brame said Friday. “To see a child that small reminded me of one of my grandchildren.”

Following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to deal with the situation, the resources officer is sent on a paid leave unless the probe into the case is completed.

The family of the child while responding to the incident has expressed its shock over the behaviour meted out to the child. They however, said that the child was not hospitalized and was only treated for a bump.

The school has also offered its complete assistance into the probe.

