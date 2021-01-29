Sindh govt approved case against Ali Wazir, investigaion officer tells ATC

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court hearing case against Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) lawmaker Ali Wazir, booked on various counts including sedition, was told Friday the government of Sindh approved of the case against him, ARY News reported.

The investigation officer dealing with the National Assembly legislator Wazir’s case presented before the court hearing today the meeting minutes of Sindh Cabinet session held on Nov 21, 2019, along with the forensic laboratory report.

His report in ATC said in that session cabinet member of ruling Pakistan Peoples Party Saeed Ghani had recommended the counsel of Prosecutor General and his following Ghani’s recommendations when the government sought PG’s advice, he suggested lodging a case against PTM’s Wazir as well.

The investigation officer also appended in the exhibit forensic reports by Lahore Forensic Laboratory which recused itself from confirming whether the voice in the footages was original and that of Ali Wazir’s.

Lahore Forensic Laboratory did not have the relevant expertise and software to analyze the sound in the videos, report presented by prosecution said, adding that video content proved to be original nevertheless.

Hearing the arguments and reports by the prosecution, the court has sought response on the minutes of meeting by Sindh government and forensic report from Wazir’s counsel in the next hearing as it adjourned today’s session until February 3.

Earlier last month it was reported that PTM leader Ali Wazir, who was arrested by the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a pending case in Sindh, had been brought to Karachi.

Via a special flight designated to extradite PTM lawmaker from his home town in KP, the Sindh Police investigation teams, in reportedly 10- to 12 police mobiles from East Zone, were present to receive him at the airport.

