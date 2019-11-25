Sehat Insaf Cards issued to over 4mn families in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that over four million families have been provided Sehat Insaf Cards across the province, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Dr Yasmin reviewed induction process of doctors in the department, administrative affairs of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, referral clinics and distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, she directed to ensure provision of best medical facilities to patients at public sector hospitals in the province. Dr Yasmin said that the government is committed to provide medical facilities to patients at their doorstep.

The minister directed to ensure 100 per cent merit during induction process of doctors.

Special Secretary Development Nadir Chattha, Special Secretary Salwat Saeed, Special Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Legal Advisor Mian Zahid Rehman and others were present in the meeting.

Read More: 15 million people to get Sehat Insaf Card in next two years: Firdous

Earlier on September 22, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that Insaf Card and Ehsaas programme were the government’s practical steps to help the deprived, poor and needy and bring them onto the path of economic and social prosperity.

In a series of tweet, she had said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is a companion of the common man and Improving their living standard is his aim.”

Comments

comments