Self check-in kiosks introduced at Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD: After Islamabad International Airport, self-check-in kiosks were installed at domestic and international lounges of Faisalabad airport, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has installed self-check-in Kiosks at Faisalabad airport to facilitate passengers.

The self-check-in kiosk is an automated system that is provided in order to ensure that travelers avoid long queues at the usual Check-in counters operated by the crew.

Using the kiosk, you will be able to identify yourself with your passport or ID, confirm flight information, review seat arrangements, print boarding passes. The kiosk also tells you about the checked-in bags.

On November 5, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had launched a mobile application to facilitate passengers in online reservations and confirmation of seats.

“The application has recently been launched and now the air passengers will enjoy better services,” a PIA spokesman told state-run wire service.

“The airliner’s overall seat factor has improved and reached nearly 84 percent whereas, on some sectors, the seat factor is at 90 percent,” he added

