Seminary students can benefit from Kamyab Jawan programme: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that youth from seminaries can also benefit from Kamyab Jawan programme, ARY News reported.

Addressing a convocation at Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia in Karachi, Governor Imran Ismail said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s flagship Kamyab Jawan Program aimed at providing job opportunities, education, soft loans and professional skills to the youth of the country.

He said that the seminary students will be given equal opportunities in the program under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Lauding the role of seminaries, the governor said that madrassas were playing a vital role in the promotion of religious education in the country.

Earlier on January 24, the federal government had decided to expedite the process for distribution of loan cheques under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme for youth development.

PM’s Special Assitant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar that day and had discussed the distribution of loans across the province under the programme within 15 days over directives of PM Imran Khan.

During the meeting, Usman Dar had termed the Kamyab Jawan and Hunarmand programmes as a golden opportunity for the youth. He had said the past governments had made a huge investment in the country’s youth.

