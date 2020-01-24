Govt to expedite loan disbursement under Kamyab Jawan Programme

LAHORE: The federal government has decided to expedite the process for distribution of loan cheques under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme for youth development, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM’s Special Assitant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar today and discussed the distribution of loans across the province under the programme within 15 days over directives of PM Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan will distribute the loan cheques among the youth during his visit to Lahore in the first week of February.

During the meeting, Usman Dar termed the Kamyab Jawan and Hunarmand programmes as a golden opportunity for the youth. He said the past governments had made a huge investment in the country’s youth. The programme will increase employment and reduce poverty as the present government allocated the biggest ever budget for it, he added.

He detailed 800,000 youth had already come under the banner of Kamyab Jawan programme in Punjab. The government will provide the best guidance and training to the youth.

Earlier on Thursday, Pervez Khattak had said the government will give priority to the youth of remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan in the Kamyab Jawan programme.

Talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad, Pervez Khattak said the vision of the government is to prepare the youth through Kamyab Jawan programme to serve Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant Usman Dar said the government is utilizing all resources to impart education and professional training to the youth.

