Youth of remote areas to be given priority in Kamyab Jawan Program: Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said the government will give priority to the youth of remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile FATA and Balochistan in the “Kamyab Jawan Program”.

Talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad, Pervez Khattak said vision of the government is to prepare the youth through Kamyab Jawan Program to serve Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant Usman Dar said the government is utilizing all resources to impart education and professional training to the youth.

Last year on December 7, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had said that Kamyab Jawan Program will help resolve unemployment issue in the country.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Kamyab Jawan’ and ‘Startup Pakistan’ programs at GC Women University in Sialkot today, he had said that a transparent procedure had been adopted to distribute loans under the scheme.

Usman Dar had said one million applications had been received for loans under the program that indicates confidence of youth in the government.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on December 3 said that a record one million applications were received within 15 days for soft loans under Kamyab Jawan program.

