Senate 2021: ECP sends ballot papers for printing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday has sent ballot papers for printing ahead of Senate polls, scheduled to take place tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The ballot papers were sent for printing after the deadline for the retirement of the candidates contesting Senate polls ended. As many as 2,500 ballot papers are being printed for the 37 Senate election seats.

The MNAs will be provided two ballot papers reach for the two seats of Senate from Islamabad. MPAs in Sindh Assembly will be provided three ballot papers each for the 11 seats of the province.

While MPAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan Assemblies will be provided four ballot papers each for the 12 seats of the assemblies.

Polling for 37 Senate seats – excluding Punjab where senators got elected unopposed will take place on March 3 (tomorrow).

Various MPAs and MNAs from provincial assemblies and National Assembly will cast their votes to elect members of the upper house.

A total of 37 senators – 12 each from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, 11 from Sindh, and two from Islamabad – will be elected on March 3. Voting would be held in the provincial assemblies. The two senators from Islamabad would be elected by the National Assembly.

There are a total of 78 candidates contesting the 2021 Senate polls from the federal capital and the three provinces.

