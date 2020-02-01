Senate chairman to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office tomorrow

KARACHI: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani along with a delegation will visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Bahadurabad office in Karachi aimed at appeasing the key coalition partner of the federal government, ARY News reported.

According to sources, matters pertaining to MQM-P’s grievances, current political situation and other issues will also be discussed in the meetings.

Sadiq Sanjrani, during his stay in Karachi, will hold important meetings with MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and members of Rabita Committee.

Read More: Committee mulling over demands put forward by MQM-P: Sources

Earlier on January 28, refuting the remarks from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faisal Subzwari, sources had claimed that there was no meeting scheduled between the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the coalition partner during Karachi visit.

Faisal Subzwari while talking to ARY News had claimed that the top PTI leadership had approached them for the meeting with the premier during the Karachi visit but they had refused to attend it unless their demands materialize.

The PTI sources had said that a committee was formed on the demands of the MQM-P and it was working on all the matters.

“No meeting was scheduled between the MQM-P leaders and the Prime Minister Imran Khan,” they had said adding that all issues raised by the coalition partner in the federal government would be resolved as per the recommendations from the committee.

Comments

comments