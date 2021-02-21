Asif Zardari assures Yousuf Raza Gilani of victory in Senate election

KARACHI: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate for Senate elections from Islamabad seat, Yousuf Raza Gilani on Sunday met with the PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, Gilani was accompanied by former Governor Punjab Makhdoom Mahmood during the meeting as they discussed matters related to upcoming Senate elections.

“Asif Zardari apprised the PDM Senate candidate regarding his contacts with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” they said adding that the former president said that it was his desire that Gilani should contest Senate polls from Islamabad seat.

“It is now time for the selected to panic,” Zardari was quoted as saying in his conversation with Yousuf Raza Gilani during the meeting as he further said that they would give a major surprise in the Senate election as the entire PDM leadership is striving for his success.

Asif Zardari said that the result of the Senate polls would prove more devastating for the incumbent government than the results of the recent by-polls. The former president further claimed victory in the ongoing by-polls in Tharparkar’s NA-221.

Read More: ECP clears ex-PM Gilani to contest Senate election

This is the second such meeting between the top PPP leadership and Yousuf Raza Gilani in two days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Yousuf Raza Gilani has been fielded as a joint candidate of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from Islamabad and his candidature was endorsed by both PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

