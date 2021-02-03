PPP to field Yousuf Raza Gilani as Senate candidate from Islamabad seat: sources  

MULTAN: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to field former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani as its Senate candidate from Islamabad seat in the upcoming elections, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources within the party, the Pakistan People’s Party has started political maneuvering for the success of the former prime minister from one of the Islamabad seats in the Senate elections.

The entire National Assembly will be the electoral college for the two seats of the Senate from Islamabad.

The sources further said that in case of the success of the PPP candidate, Yousuf Raza Gilani will also be the party’s nominee for the Senate chairman.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expedited preparations for the upcoming Senate elections as the political party and had started receiving applications of candidates from February 1.

The political party will conduct interviews of the candidates on February 10, whereas, PPP will nominate its candidates from Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

It emerged that PPP will nominate candidates for 7 general, two technocrats and two reserved seats for women in Sindh. It is expected that PPP will form a coalition with other like-minded political parties in Punjab and KP for the Senate polls.

