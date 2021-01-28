PPP expedites preparations for upcoming Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expedited preparations for the upcoming Senate elections as the political party will start receiving applications of candidates from February 1, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The political party will conduct interviews of the candidates on February 10, whereas, PPP will nominate its candidates from Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

It emerged that PPP will nominate candidates for 7 general, two technocrats and two reserved seats for women in Sindh. It is expected that PPP will form a coalition with other like-minded political parties in Punjab and KP for the Senate polls.

On January 23, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had started preparations to hold Senate elections on 48 seats which will be concluded in three phases as the schedule of Senate polls is likely to be unveiled in the second week of February.

Moreover, the election commission had also started work on the deputation of returning officers and polling staff for the upcoming Senate polls. The voting will be conducted on the basis of proportional representation and ‘single transferable vote’.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had decided against resigning from the assemblies besides also hinting that it would take part in the Senate polls.

“We will challenge the incumbent government from within the assemblies,” Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said while addressing a presser at Media Cell of Bilawal House after the Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting of the party on December 29 last year.

He had announced that the PPP wants all parties to jointly fight the Senate polls, scheduled in March, in order to give a tough time to the government.

