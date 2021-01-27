Maulana Fazlur Rehman threatens to step down as PDM head: sources

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has threatened to leave the chieftaincy of the 11-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), after expressing annoyance over the sole decisions of Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has threatened to step down as PDM head after expressing displeasure over the unilateral decisions of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Sources added that the JUI-F supremo apprised Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari regarding his reservations and said that his headship is unworthy if Maryam and Bilawal are going to make their own decisions.

The JUI-F chief also said that the leaders of other opposition parties have also raised concerns over the decisions taken to participate in the Senate elections without gaining their confidence. Fazlur Rehman said that PML-N and PPP are imposing their decisions on the PDM despite having an agreement to take all decisions with consensus, sources added.

The opposition leaders have also expressed fears about being used by PML-N and PPP for their own interests, said sources. Fazlur Rehman urged Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari for not making such decision which would put down the unity among the opposition parties.

During their conversation, Asif Ali Zardari has assured Fazlur Rehman that all decisions will be taken after holding consultations with the PDM parties in future.

Earlier, PML-N had formally decided to participate in the Senate elections, days after announcing that it would not participate in the polls owing to the legitimacy of the 2018 general elections.

The decision, which was taken and announced by the top leadership of the party earlier, had finally given a nod by the parliamentary party of the PML-N on January 25.

Moreover, in a press conference on January 16, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had said that his party will produce good results in the imminent Senate elections as the party is ready to stand by any challenges.

In December last year, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had also decided against resigning from the assemblies besides hinting that it would take part in the Senate polls.

