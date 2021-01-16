PPP will wield better results in Senate elections, says party chairman Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said Saturday his party will produce good results in the imminent Senate elections as the party is ready to stand by any challenges, ARY News reported.

In a press conference earlier today, the PPP chairman claimed there were conspiracies at play to engineer Senate elections this time around and, in a reference to the riches held by many political parties, he added that all the ‘ATMs’ will be asked to kick in.

He also claimed the rigging is being planned by means of introducing show-of-hands in the elections as this will controvert an institution. We want to introduce transparency in the system instead, Bhutto asserted.

The transparency we seek to bring about is based on the democratic and constitutional values, the party chairman added.

Separately on the 2017 census matter, he said nobody knew about how Sindh was swindled in the head count but we have been protesting the results eversince Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz was still in power.

He said the in a clear reference to ruling party’s ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan, that a so-called political party that claims to envisage Karachi’s rights approved of the census report then.

