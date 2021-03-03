Senate elections: CEC visits NA, reviews polling process

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja visited the National Assembly hall where polling for the 37 Senate seats is taking place.

According to details, the chief election commissioner examined the polling process. More than 185 members of the lower house of Parliament have already cast their votes.

Also Read: Voting begins for Senate elections on 37 seats

Prominent among those who have cast their ballot are PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

A total of 37 senators – 12 each from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, 11 from Sindh, and two from Islamabad – will get elected.

Watch: This video explains how senators get elected

All the candidates on seven general seats and two each reserved for women and technocrats from Punjab have been elected unopposed after disqualification or withdrawal of papers by other contestants. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged five seats each, while the PML-Q got one seat.

Comments

comments