Senate elections: Efforts underway for seat adjustment in KP

PESHAWAR: The ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and opposition parties are trying to hold ‘unopposed’ Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) just like in Punjab, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The situation has become interesting in KP, where efforts are being made to get the members elected unopposed by both treasury and opposition parties in KP, but Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has become a hurdle in it, said sources.

The efforts for the withdrawal of PML-N candidates by the opposition parties have failed. It was also learned that the PML-N candidates were not invited to the dinner hosted by the Awami National Party (ANP).

ANP leader Samar Bilour said that PML-N is not included in the panel of the Awami National Party, while candidates of PPP were present at the dinner, who is part of the panel.

It is to be noted here that all the Senate election candidates contesting for general, technocrat and women’s reserved seats were elected unopposed in Punjab.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Syed Ali Zafar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Azam Nazir Tarar elected unopposed from Punjab for the technocrat’s seats.

