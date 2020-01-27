Senate passes maternity, paternity leave bill for employees

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday passed a maternity and paternity bill, allowing three-months and six months paid leave to the employees of public and private organisations, ARY News reported.

The Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill 2018 was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Senator Quratulain Marri. The government, however, opposed the bill.

The bill also provides protection for workers who apply for maternity and paternity leaves, ensuring that those who apply for them cannot be terminated from their jobs.

“The employees of every establishment shall be provided six-months paid maternity and three-months paternity leave as and when applied by employees, separately from their leave account, commencing from the date as applied by the applicant in the application and supported by a medical certificate,” reads the bill, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, while opposing the bill, said that there was already a law to give 90-day maternity leave to female employees, while male government employees could avail 48-day leaves in a year.

The bill is applicable in the federal capital territory and will be sent to National Assembly for debate.

