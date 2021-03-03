Senate polls: PTI MPA barred from casting vote after mobile phone found

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurram Sher Zaman was barred from casting his vote for the Senate elections at the Sindh Assembly after a mobile phone was seized from his possession.

The Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said an electronic device was recovered from the PTI lawmaker’s possession when he was going to cast his ballot. Subsequently, the presiding officer barred him from casting his vote.

Chaos erupted in the Sindh Assembly after the MPA was found carrying his cellphone in violation of the ECP rules. Murtaza Wahab said the lawmaker violated the ECP’s code of conduct, adding the ruling PTI’s own MPAs are unhappy with the party leadership.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani claimed Khurram Sher Zaman was taking a picture of his ballot with his mobile phone.

Polling for 37 seats of the Senate is underway under the supervision of the Election Commission. A total of 37 senators – 12 each from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, 11 from Sindh, and two from Islamabad – will get elected.

