Senate body seeks report from Lahore CCPO in motorway rape case

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior has sought a report from Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Shaikh in motorway gang-rape case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Senate standing committee has summoned the CCPO Lahore on 21st of September. The police officer has been asked to appear before the Senate body along with a comprehensive report about the case.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, Senate Standing Committee on Interior Azam Swati said that such cases should be decided within three months.

Read More: Motorway gang-rape case report presented to PM Imran

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had presented investigation report of Lahore motorway gang-rape case to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per details, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at Governor House, Lahore and presented Gujjarpura gang-rape incident report to him.

During the meeting, the chief minister had briefed the prime minister about the overall political and administrative situation of the province. The horrific gang rape of the woman, in front of her children, had occurred last week on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

Shafqat, one of the two men believed to be the culprits of the gang rape on Lahore-Sialkot motorway had been arrested yesterday and he confessed to his crime. Whereas, Abid Ali was still at large and was expected to be arrested soon.

