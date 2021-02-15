KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has Monday reportedly reached out to enraged Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) workers in Karachi to reassure them of support and to end their reservations over impending Senate polls, ARY News learned.

The meetings with local PTI workers deliberated on concerns raised over Senate nominations which, the sources privy to intimated details said, weren’t fruitful.

Amongst the local party leaders, displeased over of late developments, are Sadaqat Jatoi, Mumtaz Ali Shah, Gul Muhammad Rind, Mubeen Jatoi, Mehfooz Ursani, and Allah Bux.

Since the talks have reportedly failed in reaching an agreement or mutual stop, it is expected that the bloc shall hold a presser in the Karachi Press Club to publicly raise concerns against the party policies.

READ: 170 nomination papers submitted to ECP for Senate elections

Separately today on the Senate polls scheduled to happen shortly, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that overall 170 nomination papers have been submitted from across the country for the upcoming Senate election.

Sharing details of the nomination papers submitted to the ECP, it said that overall 87 papers were filed for general seats, 35 for seats reserved for ulema and technocrats, 40 for women-specific seats and 10 forms were filed for minority seats.

Giving a province-wise distribution of nomination forms, the body responsible for holding elections said that most of the candidates-51- filed nomination papers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 41 from Balochistan, 39 from Sindh and 29 from Punjab province.

Comments

comments