Senator Mirza Ahmed Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mirza Ahmed Afridi on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Afridi, hailing from erstwhile FATA, after testing positive for virus, went under self-isolation at his home. It was learnt that the senator had distributed ration among the needy persons in Peshawar a week ago.

In his statement, Mirza Ahmed Afridi said he is feeling well now and advised, who met wit him recently to undergo coronavirus test.

Last week, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Munir Khan Orakzai had tested positive for coronavirus.

Munir Khan Orakzai, who is also a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), had been admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar.

Read more: MNA Munir Khan Orakzai contracts coronavirus

According to the doctors, his condition is stable and was shifted to the isolation ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On Saturday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced its local government aide has been infected by novel coronavirus disease.

“Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for local government, Kamran Bangash had been tested positive,” the chief minister’s focal person Furqan Kakakhel had said in a statement.

“Kamran Bangash after feeling unwell visited hospital yesterday. Doctors conducted his coronavirus test, which found positive,” according to the CM’s focal person.

Comments

comments