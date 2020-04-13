Senior cardiac surgeon at PIC tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: A senior cardiac surgeon at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Monday, ARY News reported.

He was placed into quarantine at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) after his test turned out to be positive.

A team of the health department reached the PIC and started screening the staff working in the institute’s intensive care unit (ICU). The staffers who were in touch with the affected surgeon will take a Covid-19 test.

Besides, the doctor has been stopped from performing surgeries until his recovery from the infection.

Earlier today, Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Ikramullah tested positive for the coronavirus, Health Minister Taimur Jhagra said.

Taimur Jhagra in his tweet said, Dr Ikramullah, who is a member of COVID19 response team has tested positive for the virus. “He is in high spirits, feeling good, and isolated at his home.”

Confirmed coronavirus cases have reached 5,374 in the country as 93 people have died from the infection, according to the national dashboard.

336 cases have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 2,594, 1,411 in Sindh, 744 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 230 in Balochistan, 224 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 131 in Islamabad and 40 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The country has conducted 61,801 COVID-19 tests including, whereas, the death toll jumped to 93. At least 1,095 patients have recovered from the disease while 44 still in critical condition.

