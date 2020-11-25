Senior politician Jadim Mangrio dies of coronavirus

KARACHI: Senior politician and former MNA Jadim Mangrio passed away on Wednesday due to complications caused by coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Mangrio was undertreatment at a hospital in Karachi after contracting COVID-19.

Hailing from Sindh’s district of Umerkot, the former MNA remained as adviser for Minerals and Mines and federal minister for Railways during his political career.

Jadim Mangrio was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (F) (PML-F) from Constituency NA-234 (Sanghar-I) in the 2008 general election. He received 71,394 votes and defeated Ghulam Muhammad Junejo, a candidate of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He ran for the seat of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of PML-F from Constituency PS-69 (Umerkot-cum-Sanghar) in the 2013 general election but was unsuccessful. He received 31,408 votes and lost the seat to Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

Earlier on October 15, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Political Affairs Rashid Rabbani had breathed his last after suffering from COVID-19.

The family of the PPP leader confirmed that Rashid Rabbani had died of coronavirus. He was on a ventilator for the past few days after suffering from severe symptoms of the virus.

