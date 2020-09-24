Separate IG prisons to be appointed in South Punjab province

LAHORE: The provincial government has decided to appoint a separate inspector general (IG) of prisons in South Punjab province and 50 acres of land will be allotted to establish offices and residences, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A separate vacancy has been generated for inspector general (IG) of prisons for South Punjab province. The authorities will include jails of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan regions under the South Punjab’s prisons department.

At this time, deputy inspector generals (DIGs) are performing duties in the prisons’ department in the three regions.

Deputy Commission Multan directed authorities to find land for construction of offices and residences of the officers. It has been decided that 50 acres of land will be allotted for the construction of offices and residences of inspector general (IG) of prisons of South Punjab province.

Moreover, a rest house of the prisons department will also be established. The provincial authorities appointed additional inspector general (AIG) police in South Punjab as the head of attach department.

Earlier on September 17, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced to establish South Punjab Secretariat on Mattital Road in Multan.

The chief minister had announced for the construction site of South Punjab Secretariat on Mattital Road of Multan on 500 Kanal wide land. A five-storey building will be constructed for the South Punjab Secretariat besides establishing an urban forest.

He said that the issues of the citizens of South Punjab will be resolved on a local basis. The provincial government made the final decision for the construction site and design for the South Punjab Secretariat’s building in Multan.

