Six murdered in ‘serial killing’ incidents involving brick attack in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: At least six people have been murdered and 10 others injured after serial killing incidents involving brick attacks were reported from Gujranwala against those sleeping on their rooftops, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the serial killing incidents were reported within the remits of the People’s Colony police station in Gujranwala during a period between 12 April and August 05 in 2020.

Those murdered included two women while 10 people also sustained injuries in multiple attacks reported from areas within the domain of a single police station of the district.

Five FIRs have been registered with the police while two incidents were yet to be reported to the authorities, said the report aired on ARY NEWS.

Four of the victims have been identified as Muhammad Boota, Asim Jameel, Tanzeela Shafique, and Nusrat Bibi.

The report said that all of the victims were targeted late in the night or just before the dawn as they slept on their rooftops. “A similar pattern of using bricks to kill the victims is being detected during the probe in each case,” the police investigations found.

The police have started a search for the culprits involved in the heinous acts.

