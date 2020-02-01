BAHAWALPUR: Seven crocodiles on Saturday were reported dead at Bahawalpur Zoo due to alleged negligence of the administration, ARY News reported.

According to the zoo administration, seven crocodiles were dead after being trapped in a swamp. Lack of proper care is affecting lives of precious animals at the Zoo.

Last month, a puma and other precious animals were also dead due to improper care by the administration of the zoo.

Due to increasing cold weather and lack of food, a number of precious animals at the Bahawalpur Zoo have fallen weak.

On January 30, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh took the notice of deteriorating state of Lal Suhanra Park in Bahawalpur.

The chief justice taken notice of the deteriorating condition of the park while hearing the Lahore smog case.

The bench was informed that the black bucks and the lion have now disappeared from the Lal Suhanra Park. “The lion was illegally transferred to Lahore Zoo,” the petitioner had informed the court.

The chief justice while hearing the matter summoned a report about cutting of trees and the state of animals in the park from concerned officials to be submitted in the court on February 06.

