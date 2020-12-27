Seven FC men martyred in Balochistan checkpost attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Seven FC personnel were martyred in an attack over their check post located in Harnai, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR said that the incident of attack took place last night, where terrorists attacked the FC checkpost in Harnai, in which seven FC men were martyred while foiling the attack.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and started the search for the assailants.

Earlier this week, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Awaran district of Balochistan province.

Read more: Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Awaran operation: ISPR

According to the details of the operation shared by the ISPR, the security forces had conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in Silak Kaur area in Awaran district which resulted in the killing of a terrorist and arrest of another.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment were recovered from the hideout, the army’s media wing had said adding that during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists Havaldar Shoaib embraced martyrdom.

