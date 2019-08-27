Seven gunned down in Sargodha over domestic dispute

SARGODHA: At least seven members of a family were shot dead in Sargodha over a domestic dispute on Tuesday, said the local police.

“The killer was mentally ill, who committed suicide after shooting seven members of the member”, police said about the appalling incident.

Getting the information of the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital. Three women are also included in the deceased.

On the other hand, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab taking notice of the matter has summoned report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha.

In another incident of multiple killings in June, 2018, five members of a family were shot dead by unidentified armed men in a neighborhood of Sargodha district.

Unidentified assailants stormed a house in Chak 11 of Sargodha’s Bhalwal tehsil and opened fire indiscriminately at members of the family.

As a result, a man, his wife and their two sons and a daughter died of fatal bullet wounds on the spot.

The deceased couple was identified as Muhammad Tufail, 50, and his wife Majeeda Bibi 40, while the children killed in the attack aged between 16 and 20 years.

