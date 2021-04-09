Seven injured after AC explodes in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar
KARACHI: At least seven members of a family were injured after the indoor unit of a split AC exploded in a house in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar area Friday morning.
According to rescue sources, the injured included two women and four children.
On getting information, a rescue team reached the site and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.
Also Read: Woman shocked after washing machine explodes mid-cycle
The exact cause of the explosion is unclear. However, rescue sources said that the indoor unit of the split AC exploded after someone turned a stove on in a room.