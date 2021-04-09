Seven injured after AC explodes in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar

KARACHI: At least seven members of a family were injured after the indoor unit of a split AC exploded in a house in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar area Friday morning.

According to rescue sources, the injured included two women and four children.

On getting information, a rescue team reached the site and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The exact cause of the explosion is unclear. However, rescue sources said that the indoor unit of the split AC exploded after someone turned a stove on in a room.

