Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Seven injured after AC explodes in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar

Solider Bazaar AC Explosion

KARACHI: At least seven members of a family were injured after the indoor unit of a split AC exploded in a house in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar area Friday morning.

According to rescue sources, the injured included two women and four children.

On getting information, a rescue team reached the site and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Also Read: Woman shocked after washing machine explodes mid-cycle

The exact cause of the explosion is unclear. However, rescue sources said that the indoor unit of the split AC exploded after someone turned a stove on in a room.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Pakistan

SC fixes hearing of bail petitions of accused in corruption cases

Pakistan

Balochistan teachers boycott matric exams

Pakistan

Pakistan, China vow to support each other at global forums

[X] Close