Seven including women, children killed in car-truck collision

BUREWALA: Seven people were killed in a road mishap in Burewala, an area in Punjab’s Vehari district on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

As per details, a truck and car met a deadly road crash near Kachi Paki Road Chak 463. The deceased including children and women. Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to the nearby medical facility.

Last month, six members of a family had died in a car crash after a speeding vehicle ran into a roadside tree in the Mohsinwal area.

The car speeding on Jindiali Road crashed into the tree instantly killing six people of a family including two women and two minors.

