Drivers miraculously escape fuel tankers’ collision in Karachi

KARACHI: Two fuel tankers on Tuesday caught fire after colliding with each other and overturning at Gulshan-e-Hadeed link road in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The drivers of the tankers and two other people miraculously escaped from the accident.

According to police, one of the tankers was carrying furnace oil while the other was filled with petrol. “Fire broke out after the head-on collision between the tankers,” they said adding that the rescue officials and fire tenders rushed to the scene of the accident and were currently to extinguish the blaze.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is not the first such incident of heavy vehicles on the same route as these incidents have occurred in a routine owing to the negligence of the drivers.

In a similar accident in August 2020, two people got injured when three tankers collided with each other at National Highway near Port Qasim.

As per details, the collision took place due to overspeeding. The drivers of the tankers fled after the incident, causing a massive traffic jam on the road.

Getting the information traffic police reached the spot and carrying out the operation to remove the tankers from the road to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic.

