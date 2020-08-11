Two people injured in collision between three tankers in Karachi

KARACHI: Two people got injured when three tankers collided with each other at National Highway near Port Qasim on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the collision took place due to overspeeding. The drivers of the tankers fled after the incident, causing a massive traffic jam on the road.

Getting the information traffic police reached the spot and carrying out the operation to remove the tankers from the road to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic.

In a separate traffic mishap on May 31, at least six people were killed while 30 others injured when a passenger bus they were traveling in turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

Read more: Van-trailer collision leaves three dead, 15 injured in Attock

According to rescue officials, the incident took place near Pull Rango.

They said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it met an accident. The driver of the vehicle lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they added.

Comments

comments