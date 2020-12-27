Web Analytics
Seven killed, 13 injured in two separate road crashes

ISLAMABAD\MASTUNG: At least seven people lost their lives and 13 others injured in two separate road incidents in Islamabad and Mastung on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per details, two vehicles collided head-on at the Srinagar Highway, resulting in the death of the four people and injuries to 11 others.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the rescue teams said the police.

In another road crash that took place on the National Highway in Mastung, where a vehicle carrying oil hit an ambulance.

The horrible crash claimed three lives and severe wounds to two others. Getting information the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to nearby medical facilities.

In a separate incident of multiple fatalities in a road crash in the month of October, at least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a dumper collided with a passenger van at Gharibwal village of Jhelum district.

 

Rescue officials, after being informed, had reached the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

