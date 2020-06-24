Seven more COVID-19 hotspots sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: Seven more areas of the Lahore city were sealed on Wednesday under the government’s smart lockdown policy to tackle rising COVID-19 cases from virus hotspots, ARY NEWS reported.

The areas that would be sealed-off included Gulberg, Model Town, Garden, Faisal Town, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Gulshan-e-Ravi and some areas of interior parts of the city.

These areas will remain under restriction on movement for a week and only shops relating to grocery, medical stores and milk would remain open in these areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that several areas in Lahore already remain under lockdown enforced on June 20 for two weeks.

The areas include: Ravi Town till Begum Court, 12 Darri road, Ravi Clifton, Shahdarah, Hanif Park and Badami Bagh, Malik Park, Saeed Mitha Bazar, Samanabad Town till Sutlej, Jehanzeb, Ravi, Kashmir, Nargis, Huma and Rachna blocks will all undergo a two-week lockdown.

Other areas include Raza, Kamran, Umer, Kareem, Mehran, Nishtar and Sikandar Blocks along with Cantt Town till DHA phase 1,2,3,4,5 and 8. Area of Saddar, Sarwar Road, Cavalry Ground, Officers Colony, Cantt Town till Askari 8,9,10 and Alauddin Road will be sealed.

Data Ganj Bakhsh Town areas include Saiyyda, Gawalmandi, Raj Garh, Chaman Bagh, Pir Makki, Jail Road, G.O.R and Killa Gujjar Singh areas. Allama Iqbal Town’s Jauhar Town blocks along with Mustafa Town, Canal View Society, EME Society, WAPDA Town and PCSIR Phase 2 will also observe a 14 day lockdown.

Wagah Town’s Manawa, Mohalla Shah Noor Da, Rogha Wala, BismahUllah Housing Scheme will go under lockdown tonight while Gulber Town’s Garden Town area’s Ahmed Block, Tipu Block, Babar Block, Aurangzaib Block, Tariq Block, SherShah block will observe lockdown. Gulberg 1,3, Kasuri Road, MM Alam Road, Kabutar Pura and the area of Nabi Pura will also remain locked down.

Gulberg 3, Zafar Ali Road, Zahoor Elahi Road, Saddar Iqbal Road, Main Market, Saint Mary Colony, Gujjar Pura, Rehmat Pura, Begum Pura, Chah Meeran, Bilal Park, Makkah Pura, Kot Khwaja Saeed, Shadbagh, Wassan Pura, Faiz Bagh, Crown Park areas will also remain under lock and key beginning tonight after 12 a.m

Areas of Maadhu Lal Hussain, Muhammad Colony, Baghban Pura, Angoori Bagh, Mujahida Bagh, Canal Bank Housing Scheme, Nabi Pura, Nusrat Colony, Madina Street number 35, Gulistan Colony, Noor Colony, Ghaziabad, Shah Alam Colony, Nizamabad, Taj Pura will also be sealed due to the place being coronavirus hotspots.

