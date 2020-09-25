Seven more people die of coronavirus, 798 new cases emerge

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed seven more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,444.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 798 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 309,015.

Read More: Most Americans to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by July

As many as 294,740 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far as the number of active cases stands at 7,831. 37,504 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 798 turned out to be positive. Thus far, more than 3.3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Read More: Sindh health minister opposes reopening primary schools ‘in haste’

Thus far, Sindh has reported 135,246 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 98,864, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,525, Balochistan 14,838, Islamabad 16,324, Gilgit Baltistan 3,608, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,610.

Read More: Emergency approval of one to three Covid-19 vaccines likely in coming months

Comments

comments