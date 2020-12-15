Seven women, one minor dead as Abbottabad accident toll hikes

ABBOTTABAD: Eight fatalities including seven women and a minor reported following a car accident on Tuesday as passenger jeep fell into a ditch in Harnokarla area, ARY News learned.

The accident took place earlier today when the passengers were returning from attending funeral prayers of a relative as their speeding jeep skidded and the driver lost control.

Following the incident, the bodies of those injured and departed were shifted to a nearby hospital. It was told one of the injured women succumbed to her wounds just while ago.

Initially, it was said that at least five people were killed and others sustained injuries when the passenger jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge.

According to the deputy superintendent of the police (DSP), 14 women and a driver were travelling in the ill-fated jeep near Harnokarla.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and initiated relief work. The bodies and the injured are being shifted to the Benazir Shaheed Hospital.

