Seventh grader’s death by ‘suicide’: Court grants 3-day remand of SHO

PESHAWAR: A court on Monday remanded the arrested station house officer (SHO) of Peshawar’s Gharbi (western) police station in police custody in a case pertaining to the reported death by suicide of a seventh grader.

The police produced Dost Muhammad before the court and requested his physical remand for questioning. Subsequently, the court approved 3-day physical remand of the cop and directed the investigation officer to present him before it on next hearing.

The police said the youngster was arrested from Peshawar bazaar after he indulged in a fight and a pistol was recovered from his possession. “He committed suicide inside a lock-up by strangulating himself using a piece of cloth,” a police official said, adding that they are investigating the entire episode.

Also Read: Student commits ‘suicide’ at Peshawar police station, KP CM orders judicial probe

The father of the seventh-grade student, Shahzaib, however, rejected the police claims and said that the cops had tortured his son and later hanged his body, claiming that he had committed suicide.

The SHO was taken into custody after KP CM Mahmood Khan took notice of the student’s death in police custody and ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

