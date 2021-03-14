PESHAWAR: A student at a Peshawar police station has allegedly committed suicide under mysterious circumstances as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

The police said that the youngster was arrested from a Peshawar bazaar after being indulged in a fight. IG KP also seconded the local police claims saying that the student was arrested during a fight in a bazar and police also recovered a pistol from his possession.

“He committed suicide inside the prison after strangulating himself using a piece of cloth,” the police said adding that they are investigating the entire episode.

The father of the seventh-grade student, Shahzaib, however, rejected the police claims and said that the cops had tortured his son and later hanged his body, claiming that he had committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the IG KP who was directed to intervene in the matter by KP CM and Governor Shah Farman has suspended all cops present at the police station during the incident.

KP CM Mahmood Khan while taking notice of the student’s death during the custody had ordered a judicial inquiry into the entire episode and directed to suspend all cops present on the occasion.

Governor KP Shah Farman also approached the IG and directed him to submit a complete report to him regarding the incident.

“Why the student was arrested at first and what were the circumstances that led him to allegedly committing suicide?” he said besides also condoling the family of the victim over his death and assured them to bring anyone involved in it to justice.

