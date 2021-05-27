Several citizens fined for not wearing face masks in Karachi

KARACHI: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Karachi, the district administration has decided to impose heavy fines on the citizens who do not wear face masks in the city, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to ARY News, the administration of district South in an announcement said that it would set up cases and impose fines under the Epidemic Act against citizens who found violating corona SOPs.

The deputy commissioner visited various areas of the southern district and fined more than 30 citizens for not wearing masks.

The deputy commissioner fined the owners of Burns Road, Clifton, President, Defense bakery, Malik Shop, restaurants for seeing the staff without masks.

The deputy commissioner directed the owners of restaurants, bakeries and country shops to make their staff wear masks and enforce SOPs.

He clarified that no concessions would be made to those who did not wear face masks and heavy fines would be imposed on them.

The deputy commissioner said that seven shops were sealed for violation of SOPs and lockdown while a case was also registered against one shop owner.

