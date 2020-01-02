Several injured as four-storey building collapses in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Days after a six-storey four-floor dilapidated building collapsed in Soomra Gali, Ranchore Line, Karachi, another residential building collapsed in Sukkur’s Hussaini Road area, ARY News reported.

As per details, the four-storey building located at Sukkur’s Hussaini road collapsed, with some people feared to be trapped in the debris,

A rescue operation is underway to rescue people trapped under the debris of a building.

Talking to ARY News, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Sheikh said that at least four people have been rescued by the teams, which were immediately shifted to the civil hospital.

Sources said the collapsed building was 15-years-old and five families were living in the building.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the incident has directed Commissioner Sukkur to launch an investigation and submit a report on a prior basis.

He also directed to provide assistance to affected families.

On December 30, a six-floor building, having 19 flats collapsed in Karachi’s Ranchore Line area. Getting notice of the matter, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials reached the area and had sealed the building.

Read more: SBCA to demolish three dilapidated buildings in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

Luckily the residents were shifted from the building before it collapsed over the empty godown situated into its surroundings.

Talking to ARY News, Director General SBCA Zafar Ahsan said that the team immediately reached the spot after getting the news about the damage to the building’s foundation.

The residents living in the 19 flats of the dilapidated six story building were evacuated to avoid human loss.

It was learnt by ARY News that the building was damaged three years ago after the fire broke out in a godown situated into its basement. The authorities did nothing rather than giving the residents warning letters to evacuate the building.

Back in October 2018, a mother and her son were injured, when a portion of a dilapidated building had collapsed in Ramswami, an area near Ranchore Line.

