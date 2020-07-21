Several parts of Karachi receive light showers

KARACHI: Weather in Karachi turned pleasant after several areas of Karachi received light to moderate rainfall in the wee hours of Tuesday, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the downpour was reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PECHS Society, Shahra-e-Faisal, North Nazimabad, Tariq Road, Airport Road, Saddar and other parts of the city.

The Met Office has predicted light rainfall in different areas of the metropolis today.

The temperature of the city was recorded at 29 degrees centigrade early in the morning, while the humidity in the air was recorded at 40 percent in the port city.

Rain with wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

However, dust-storm and isolated rain-thundershower are also expected in upper and lower Sindh.

Earlier, at least 13 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in parts of Punjab on Tuesday.

As per details, seven members of a family were dead when roof of their houses collapsed in village Dhoop Sariyan in Taandlianwala, said the local police.

Read More: Rain-related incidents claim 13 lives in Punjab

Meanwhile, weather in Lahore turned pleasant after intermittent rain with gusty winds hit Lahore and its surrounding areas.

Downpour was reported in Hafizabad, Mangla, Kasur, Murree, Sialkot, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Gujarat, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Shorkot, Mian Channu and their surrounding areas.

