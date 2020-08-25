Several vehicles damaged in Gulistan-e-Johar landslide

KARACHI: More than 20 parked vehicles were on Tuesday buried under the debris of a landslide near Gulistan-e-Johar’s Munawwar Chowrangi following heavy rainfall that lashed various areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, no loss of life or injuries has been reported so far. However, a number of vehicles parked there are stuck under the debris of rocks.

The police and rescue officials have reached the site and an operation is underway.

The met office has predicted cloudy weather with intermittent rain and thundershowers with a few heavy to very heavy falls in Karachi.

Parts of Karachi received heavy to light rainfall on Tuesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday released figures about ongoing rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Moderate to heavy rain continues to lash Karachi and others parts of Sindh today.

As per details, Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Kotri, Tando Muhammad Khan, Nawabshah and other parts of Sindh are receiving showers.

According to the met office Gulshan-e-Hadeed received maximum rainfall of 105 mm, Landhi 46 mm, Faisal Base 13 mm, Jinnah Terminal and Old Airport 11 mm, University Road 08 mm, Masroor Base 07 mm and Saddar 05 mm in the ongoing rainfall.

