Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shafqat Mahmood recovers from coronavirus

Shafqat Mahmood coronavirus recover

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has recovered from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In his Tweet, Shafqat Mahmood said that he has fully recovered from the COVID-19 by the grace of God.

“My latest two tests are negative. Going back to work today. The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination.”

On May 25, Mahmood had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

It is noteworthy that the education minister had got vaccinated against the coronavirus in March.

Read more: Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for coronavirus

Since the pandemic began last year in February, several top government officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi tested positive for the deadly virus and recovered.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

US administers 296.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

Pakistan

26 inbound passengers test positive for COVID-19 at Peshawar airport

International

Consider global shortages before giving COVID-19 shots to teens, EU body says

Pakistan

JI announces protests over load shedding, demands end to K-Electric monopoly

[X] Close