Shafqat Mahmood recovers from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has recovered from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In his Tweet, Shafqat Mahmood said that he has fully recovered from the COVID-19 by the grace of God.

“My latest two tests are negative. Going back to work today. The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination.”

By the grace of Allah I have fully recovered. My latest two tests are negative. Going back to work today. The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination . Clearly vaccines work and are the best defence against this horrible disease — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) June 2, 2021

On May 25, Mahmood had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

It is noteworthy that the education minister had got vaccinated against the coronavirus in March.

Since the pandemic began last year in February, several top government officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi tested positive for the deadly virus and recovered.

