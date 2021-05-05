Shafqat Mahmood dispels rumours about cancellation of exams

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday dispelled rumours that the examination for class 9 and 11 had been cancelled, ARY News reported.

“No truth in rumours that exams will not be held,” said Shafqat in a Tweet.

The minister further clarified that examination for class 9 and 11 will take place according to the time table of the respective boards.

Class 9 and 11 exams will take place according to the time table of the respective boards. No truth in rumours that they will not be held — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 5, 2021

Two days ago, Mahmood had announced that intermediate examinations in the country would be held after June 15.

Separately, an inter-provincial session of education ministers was chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood via video link today in order to discuss the strategy for conducting exams of schools, colleges and A-level students.

The meeting decided to conduct exams of 10th Class and 12th first, whereas, the decision for the examinations of the students of Class 9th and 11th will be taken in accordance with the COVID-19 situation, sources told ARY News.

The provinces will issue exam schedule of Class 10th and 12th at the earliest, whereas, A-level exams will be held in accordance with the schedule, sources added.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday announced to cancel all exams in the country till June 15 after a meeting of the NCOC reviewed COVID-19 situation in the country

