Education ministry to decide on students’ exams after Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: The Education Minister will take the final decision for holding exams of students enrolled in different grades after the Eidul Fitr festival, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An inter-provincial session of education ministers was chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood via video link today in order to discuss the strategy for conducting exams of schools, colleges and A-level students.

It has been decided to conduct exams of 10th Class and 12th first, whereas, the decision for the examinations of the students of Class 9th and 11th will be taken in accordance with the COVID-19 situation, sources told ARY News.

Read: COVID-19: Punjab decides to impose complete lockdown from May 8

A recommendation was tabled to conduct exams of only optional subjects to shorten the examination process. The provinces will issue exam schedule of Class 10th and 12th at the earliest, whereas, A-level exams will be held in accordance with the schedule, sources added.

Earlier on May 2, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said that it is impossible to award grades among student without holding exams as the authorities witnessed irregularities in the grading system after deciding to promote the students amid the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Shafqat Mahmood had said while talking to the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’ that no one could predict the future of the coronavirus third wave. He detailed that the decisions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) were not solely taken by him.

Read: NCOC decides closure of trade activities, markets from May 8

He added that the top-performing students had disappointed last year. He further said that exams will be conducted at any cost as it is impossible to deprive the top-performing students to get the fruit of their efforts.

Regarding the admissions, Shafqat Mahmood said that the varsities’ administrations have been asked to change their admission policy. Those students who appear in the exams in October will get admissions.

It may be noted here that the education ministry had announced to cancel all exams in the country till June 15 after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Comments

comments