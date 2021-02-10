Shafqat Mahmood clarifies confusion over Single National Curriculum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday issued a statement to clarify things about the Single National Curriculum (SNC) to be introduced soon.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the SNC “prescribes minimum learning standards i.e. the core curriculum”.

“Schools are free to teach any additional material or even additional subjects,” he explained.

The second thing minister explained was that private schools can use any book that is consistent with Single National Curriculum.

To those universities who are still not opening despite government permission, I have this to say; Online lessons however good are no substitute for on campus classes. Also interactions in the university mould social behaviour. They should reconsider. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) January 31, 2021

According to the education ministry, the Single National Curriculm would be implemented across the country from August 2021.

Last year in November, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a session over Single National Curriculum in the country stressing its priority to quash classism in education.

The session was told that Islamiat subject, to instil religious values in the students, will be taught from grade one to twelfth, while for minorities, a subject namely religious studies, has been introduced.

Read: Single National Curriculum to quash classism in Pakistan: PM Khan

Having been briefed on the developments the Prime Minister said not only the prospects of SNC are in line with the demands of the advanced world but that it is a fundamental right for student as well and it will contribute to ending classism in the education sector.

Comments

comments